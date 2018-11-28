Corinne Olympios had all the right reasons for shutting down plastic surgery rumors.

The Bachelor alum, 26, set the record straight after noticing comments on her recent Instagram picture in which fans claimed she had work done.

“Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. I just thought I’d come in here and say hi because all of y’all are freaking out about my pictures, saying that I got plastic surgery and did stuff to my face. No, it’s still me,” Olympios said in an Instagram Story post on Tuesday, November 27. “Here I am, no makeup. It is so sad that I felt the need that I had to come on here, just after a shower, no makeup, no filter, and show you guys my face because a lot of you seem to think I did plastic surgery on my face and you’re all sh-ting on me, so here I am.”

The Platinum Beauty Shop founder cleared the air after seeing negative comments on an Instagram snapshot she posted earlier on Tuesday with boyfriend Jon Yunger. “Stop the fillers!!! Say no to Cheek fillers,” one user wrote. Added another, “Enough with the Botox.”

This is not the first time Olympios has had to address rumors that she went under the knife. In August 2017, the Bachelor in Paradise alum tweeted a selfie puckering her lips alongside the caption, “Not injections. Ppl, get over it.”

Although her physical appearance hasn’t changed since her days competing on ABC dating shows, the Miami-based businesswoman’s style has evolved. “I’m really getting out of the girly stuff. It’s so weird, but it’s just naturally changing for me,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “I’m more into sporty-street style right now.”

