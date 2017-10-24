Second time lucky? Bachelor star Corinne Olympios says she’s open to giving ex Nick Viall a second chance – on one condition.

“If I saw him getting back to the way he was when I first stepped out of the limo, I would seriously consider giving him a chance. I would meet up with him, have coffee, talk to him and see how he is. He just broke up with his fiancée; it can’t be easy,” she told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, October 24.

Viall sent the 26-year-old businesswoman home after hometown dates on his season of The Bachelor earlier this year, a move she said was a “huge mistake.”

“We clearly had strong chemistry, I was falling so hard and I remember when he changed completely,” she told ET. “I went up to him, cameras not rolling, and was like, ‘I just want to give you a hug before the night ends,’ which is something we normally did. He was like, ‘K, well, I’m gonna go give out this rose now.’

“I was like, ‘Whoa.’ It was a slap in the face, like, ‘I’m too busy for you right now.’ I don’t know why he got like that. … I feel like [in the beginning] I saw a different side of him than what [he] shows right now.”

Viall recently split with Vanessa Grimaldi, whom he proposed to on the season 21 finale of The Bachelor in March.

As previously reported, the Bachelor in Paradise star has recently been seen getting cozy with her costar DeMario Jackson. The two — who were embroiled in a scandal that briefly shut down production of the Bachelor spinoff earlier this year — were spotted at Maxim’s Halloween party on Saturday, October 21, but the reality stars both insist they are just friends.

“We’re extremely close. We talk, like, every day. We hang out. We do things that friends do,” Jackson exclusively told Us Weekly at the event. He also noted that Olympios is “the most drop-dead gorgeous girl in the world.”

“We’re really good friends and just hang out a lot and I’m super happy to be here with him tonight,” Olympios also told Us at the event. “It’s really good that we could just be friends and have no worries about any drama or anything like that.”

