



Corinne Olympios hasn’t watched Bachelor in Paradise, but she’s not a fan of Blake Horstmann.

“Honestly, Blake is a flirt. He dipped his penis into too much vagina too quickly,” Olympios, 27, told Us Weekly at WEtv’s Love After Lockup screening presented by OK! Magazine in New York on August 13. “With the Bachelor people, it’s like incest.”

Despite past seasons on both Paradise and The Bachelor, Olympios admitted that she hasn’t watched any show from the franchise in a “really, really long time”, which is why she has no opinions on who the next Bachelor should be.

“I haven’t really even watched … I’m just like, blah,” Olympios said. “That’s why I didn’t do any press on it this year. I feel like I kind of like outgrew that part of my life a little bit.”

She continued, “Don’t get me wrong. I love my Bachelor family, but … I needed to kind of, like, take my space a little bit since everything that happened. Not that there’s any bad blood because there isn’t. It’s just that Corrine as a person, I just needed to move on.”

On the season 6 premiere of Paradise, it was revealed that Horstmann, 30, slept with costars Kristina Schulman and Caelynn Miller-Keyes on back-to-back nights while at the 2019 Stagecoach Festival in April. The news came after Horstmann’s Paradise date with Tayshia Adams. Horstmann also admitted on episode 4 of Paradise that he visited Hannah Godwin at her home in Alabama a week before the Bachelor spin-off started filming.

Though Olympios saw Horstmann with Bachelor alums like Miller-Keyes and Amanda Stanton at Stagecoach Festival, she didn’t know the extent of his actions until recently. “I was right there in the middle of it all, and I had no idea what was going on. I saw Caelynn hanging around Blake, but Blake was hanging around Amanda Stanton and my friends,” she said.

But Olympios isn’t too surprised by Horstmann’s behavior. After she was sent home by Nick Viall on season 21 of The Bachelor in 2017, she received several messages from other Bachelor alums asking her out.

“When I go to a Bachelor party, I’m wondering who is going to hook up with who,” Olympios said. “Right when I got off The Bachelor, 17 of the past guys were in my DMs saying, “Heyyyy! Welcome to the fam. Let me take you to dinner” [They’re] trying to get at these girls first, and I think Blake was doing that.”

With reporting by Lexi Ciccone and Travis Cronin

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!