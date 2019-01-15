New couple alert? Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson were recently spotted getting cozy at the Laura Pels Theatre in New York City.

An onlooker tells Us Weekly that the New Jersey Senator, 49, and Sin City actress, 39, stood in the will call line for the off-Broadway play Apologia in December.

“They were holding hands, seemed comfortable together and looked like a couple,” the onlooker reveals.

Page Six reports that Booker and Dawson have been seeing each other for at least a month. The outlet also notes that the duo recently saw Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway and went to a movie at the Regal Union Square in NYC.

Dawson split from boyfriend Eric Andre in November 2017. The actress is also the mother of daughter Lola. She adopted the now-teenager in 2014, when Lola was 11 years old.

The Rent actress told Us exclusively in April 2018 that adopting her child is the craziest thing she’s ever done for love. “It’s so life-changing,” she said.

Last month, Dawson revealed to Us that she always planned to adopt.

“My dad is not my biological father. So when I was younger and they let me know that I wasn’t blood-related to that whole side of my family … I was, like, 5,” Dawson told Us on December 12. “Growing up in the neighborhood that I grew up in, I was like, ‘Oh, so then I could be like some of my friends who have single-parent households. Like, that could be me.’ So I remember I told my mom at 5 that when I got older I was gonna adopt and I was gonna adopt older.”

Booker, meanwhile, made headlines in March 2017 after he asked out Mindy Kaling via Twitter. “You are making my day! Thanks for the clarification,” the former mayor tweeted after Kaling’s Mindy Project character made fun of Booker on an episode. “And If the ❤️is really mutual … Come have dinner with me in Newark? #PleaseSayYes.”

“@CoryBooker yes,” Kaling replied at the time. “Now let me get the PATH train schedule.”

