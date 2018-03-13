Paying their respects. Members of the entertainment industry took to social media on Tuesday, March 13, to remember him following the news that rapper Craig Mack had died at age 46.

“Rest in power Craig. May the almighty embrace your soul & lift up your family and friends,” LL Cool J wrote. “It was a pleasure to know you & rock with you. You $tepped away from the game & did it your way.. I always respected that. #RIPCraigMack.”

Diddy — whose label, Bad Boy Records, signed Mack in the ’90s — also took to Twitter to share his thoughts. “Craig Mack, you were the first artist to release music on Bad Boy and gave us our first hit,” he wrote alongside a video of the artist. “You always followed your heart and you had an energy that was out of this world. You believed in me and you believed in Bad Boy. I will never forget what you did for hip-hop.”

Diddy later added: “You inspired me and will continue to inspire us. We will always love you. #RIPCraigMack #BadBoy4Life”

Funkmaster Flex posted a picture to Instagram with the caption,“Rest In Peace! Good brother… #CraigMack …. Alvin Toney love my brother…”

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda opted to share a personal story: “1994, lunch. Me: I don’t get Flava In Ya Ear. He’s behind the beat. My friend @evanhr: Or maybe Craig Mack has a new flow, and your brain literally isn’t ready for it. Me: … *5 hours later* Me: KICKIN..MAD…FLAVA…IN YA EARRRR *Evan was right*#RIPCraigMack”

Rampage — who once remixed Mack’s hit 1994 single “Flava in Ya Ear” — added: “I am so sad my bro forever #RipCraigMack🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿Legend #noMumblerap.”

As previously reported, The New York Daily news first reported on Tuesday, March 13, that the Mack had died. According to music producer Alvin Toney, the rapper died of heart failure on Monday, March 12, at a hospital in Walterboro, South Carolina.

“God bless my friend. He was a good friend of mine,” Toney told the outlet. “He was prepared for whatever comes, to go home to the Lord. He was prepared to do that. He wasn’t scared. He was ready.”

