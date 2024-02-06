Crew Member Dies on Marvel s Wonder Man Set

A crew member died while working on the set of Marvel Studios Wonder Man on Tuesday, February 6.

The employee, who has yet to be named, was working as a rigger at Radford Studies in Los Angeles and passed away after falling from the rafters, according to Deadline.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident,” Marvel said in a statement.

IATSE, the union representing crew members and other behind-the-camera employees, said an investigation is being conducted by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health.

“Everyone in the IA family is shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic loss. We are working to support our member’s family, and his fellow members and colleagues,” IATSE President Matthew D. Loeb said in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter after the incident. “Safety on set is our highest priority and we will assist Cal/OSHA in their investigation in any way that we can. If you feel unsafe on set for any reason, members can call the IATSE Safety Hotline at 844-422-9273 or use our safety info app.”

The tragic news comes one month before Wonder Man is set to start filming again. The shoot started in April 2023 but was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which were resolved last fall.

Disney+’s Wonder Man, which does not currently have a release date, follows Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who is a movie star turned superhero. The 10-episode series will also star Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery, Demetrius Grosse as Simon’s brother, Eric Williams, Ed Harris as Simon’s agent Neal Saroyan, Lauren Glazier and Josh Gad.

Kingsley, 80, initially starred as Trevor in Iron Man 3 opposite Robert Downey Jr. and reprised his role in 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings before joining Wonder Man.

“I think that, if I may humbly speak as an artist and a craftsman, I think our role is to constantly surprise and refresh, so I hope that I continue to constantly surprise and refresh,” Kingsley shared with Variety on reprising his role in the MCU in September 2022.

There are several Marvel series in the works for Disney+ including Kathryn Hahn’s WandaVision spinoff called Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. The series — which was also delayed to the the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes — will also star Patti Lupone, Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, Miles Guiterrez-Riley and Okwui Okpokwasili.

While not much is known about the WandaVision spinoff, Lupone, 74, revealed that she will be appearing as a sorceress.

“I didn’t know there were witches, I didn’t know anything about the Marvel world,” she shared during an April 2023 appearance on The View. “There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches.”