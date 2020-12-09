Celebs are keeping busy this week, from Crystal Hefner inviting travelers on a volunteer trip to Mexico, to Lil Nas X donating school supplies to Covenant House LA, to Sam Smith educating TikTok users about The Trevor Project. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Crystal Hefner — as a Cultural Ambassador to Mexico — has partnered with United Planet for a trip south of the border with 12 lucky travelers to discover the culture, meet the locals and make a positive difference through volunteering and supporting local and indigenous business and nonprofits. The enrollment deadline to travel with Hefner is January 1, 2021.

— Lil Nas X traded in his cowboy hat for a Santa hat and delivered school supplies to Covenant House LA through Postmates’ fourth annual #BetterThanSanta event.

— Sam Smith did a TikTok livestream for their #GivingSzn campaign, educating users about The Trevor Project and LGBTQ youth mental health and encouraging them to donate.

— Hannah Godwin got into the holiday spirit listening to e.l.f. Cosmetics’ new holiday album, e.l.f. The Hauls.

— Hilary Duff was spotted on the set of Younger wearing her favorite winter coat from Smythe.

— has set a record with his Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has set a record with his Teremana Tequila — on track to deplete 300,000 9-liter cases in its first 12 months — becoming the biggest launch in the spirit’s history.

— Tracee Ellis Ross teamed up with Moët Hennessy for their New Year’s Eve WISH-SHOP — a one-stop shop and online destination to create the ultimate at-home New Year’s Eve experience, while encouraging consumers to stay home.

— Lexy Panterra and Unruly Agency owner Nicky Gathrite dined at Cipriani in Downtown Miami.

— iHeartMedia announced the return of the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards honoring Podcast of the Year nominees including “Dolly Parton’s America” and “Office Ladies,” among others. The show will stream on YouTube and Facebook on January 21, 2021.

— Paula Deanda, Nolan Carroll and Sunshine Shen attended The Miami Downtown Development Authority and Galore event, The Blonds Viva Miami — an open air fashion show and concert.

— Co-President and Director of the Zoological Wildlife Foundation Maria Tabraue celebrated her Fall 2020 Lapalme Magazine cover by holding an event at her property with guests including NFL alum Nolan Carroll, Editor in Chief Kevin Lapalme and an array of wildlife.

— Made Man founder Jeremy Gardner presented the company’s $365 Holiday Special men’s skincare product set.