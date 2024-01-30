After releasing her memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, Crystal Hefner is teaming up with PETA to stand up against the “cruelty” of cashmere.

In a promotional video exclusively shared with Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 30, Hefner kicks off her campaign with PETA (The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) while donning a cashmere top. As she talks about the controversial ways of crafting the wool, blood begins to slowly seep through her sweater.

“Cashmere doesn’t lose luxury, it loses blood,” she claims in the new campaign, which then cuts to workers shaving the coats of goats. “Cashmere comes from goats who scream in terror and bleed from open wounds as workers pin them down and rip out their hair. It takes material from four goats to produce one cashmere sweater.”

As blood continues to drip from her clothing, Hefner claims that cashmere is “obtained through cruelty” and that if people continue to wear it they “have blood on [their] hands.”

“Cruelty isn’t cozy. Stop wearing cashmere,” a message reads at the end of the campaign video.

Hefner has previously worked with PETA. In October 2021, they paired up to launch a set of cruelty-free products alongside the vegan beauty subscription service, Kinder Beauty. All of the proceeds were donated to the animal organization.

Along with her PETA partnership, Crystal has made headlines in recent weeks with the release of her tell-all memoir, which addresses her decade-long career as a Playboy Bunny.

“Life in the mansion wasn’t the fairy tale I had once hoped it would be,” she wrote in her book, which was released on Tuesday, January 23. “From the outside, sure, it had all the trappings of a fairy tale. But it wasn’t, and everyone who lived there knew it.”

In the memoir, Crystal shared some shocking revelations about the Playboy Mansion, including how the house itself made her sick.

“I not only had Lyme disease, but also breast implant illness, and my blood work and symptoms also suggested toxic mold exposure,” she wrote, claiming that there was black mold in the vents at the mansion. “The funniest thing to me — darkly funny — was the way that Hef had always insisted that the mansion was better than the outside world, right down to the air.”

The book also touched on Crystal’s relationship with Hugh Hefner. The twosome tied the knot in 2012 and stayed together until his death in September 2017.

“I was never in love with Hef, but I loved this old man in the ways you are supposed to love your elders,” Crystal shared. “In the way you are supposed to love someone who is nearing the end of a long and complicated life.”