Swift-approved! Cynthia Erivo revealed that Taylor Swift has not only heard her cover of “I Did Something Bad,” but she is a fan of it.

“Taylor saw it!” Erivo, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively in January at the Recording Academy and Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in Los Angeles. “Taylor and I have spoken before and she loved it.”

The Broadway star teamed up with Shoshana Bean in 2017 to release their own dramatic and elegant version of Swift’s hit song off of her Reputation album, which included a simple music video focused on the two artists and supported by a violinist and cellist.

“Shoshana and I did not know that it was going to do that,” the Bad Times at the El Royale actress told Us about the video, which has been viewed over 1 million times. “We had maybe two hours to do it. I had no clothes to wear so I wore — I’m sitting in sports clothes. That’s what I have! I have a turtleneck and sports clothes.”

The British actress admitted she doesn’t think she was even wearing shoes in the video, but it didn’t matter.

“It looks like it’s more fabulous [than] it is,” she explained. “It’s just simple. We are just so pleased that it did that, you know? You know simple things can make big impressions.”

The Outsider star also opened up to Us about her two Oscar nominations for Best Actress and Best Original Song for Harriet and how she plans to celebrate throughout the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9.

“I will celebrate win or lose, because even being here is beyond a dream,” she said. “I’m just gonna have a good time. Whatever the parties are, I’m gonna be there. I’m gonna be dancing all night.”

The Genius star is set to perform “Stand Up” at the 92nd Academy Awards.

“Being nominated as an actress was one big dream, but being nominated for the music I make and perform is one of the ultimates,” Erivo wrote via Instagram on January 23, announcing her live performance. “Ever since I could remember I’ve wanted to sing on the @theacademy #oscars stage. I get to do it with my song. Goodness!! See you on the 9th. ❤️❤️❤️.”

Erivo has been a big style star throughout the 2020 awards season. She kicked off the new year at the 2020 Golden Globes wearing $3 million worth of Bulgari diamonds and a custom sequined black-and-white Thom Browne gown, which took over 33 days in total to complete, according to stylist Jason Bolden.