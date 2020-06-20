D.L. Hughley is recovering after collapsing on stage in the middle of a stand-up show in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday, June 19, Us Weekly can confirm.

TMZ reports that the comedian, 57, was performing at Zanies Comedy Club around 11 p.m. when he suddenly passed out while leaning against a stool. An audience member posted footage of the incident on Twitter, which shows Hughley’s body going limp and two men rushing to carry him off stage. An announcer can be heard telling the crowd, “Stay calm. We’ve got it all under control.” According to TMZ, an ambulance and fire truck were dispatched to the scene.

“He was suffering from exhaustion after all the week’s work and travel, and was kept overnight at the hospital for tests under doctor’s orders. He is awake and feeling better, and wishes to thank everyone for the very kind prayer and thoughts,” Hughley’s representative tells Us.

Hours after the incident, the Soul Plane star’s celebrity friends assured fans that he is in stable condition.

“DL Hughley is ok. I just spoke to him,” YouTuber DJ Vlad tweeted.

Comedian Jay Washington, for his part, wrote, “Update: I just got a text from someone close to D.L that he is doing fine now. THAT IS A BLESSING TO HEAR.”

The Hughleys alum was performing at Zanies Comedy Club as part of a four-day residency. The stand-up comic was scheduled to perform two more shows on Sunday, June 21. He also has an upcoming three-day set at Stand Up Live in Huntsville, Alabama, beginning on June 26.

Zanies Comedy Club reopened in Nashville on May 15 under the city’s Phase 1 reopening plan after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The club offers reduced ticket sales and socially distant seating for its shows. Nashville entered Phase 2 of its plan on May 25.

Hughley is a member of the Original Kings of Comedy along with Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer and the late Bernie Mac. The Virginia native and his wife, LaDonna Hughley, are the parents of daughters Ryan, 33, and Tyler, 29, and son, Kyle, 32.