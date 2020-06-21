On the mend. D.L. Hughley tested positive for coronavirus one day after collapsing on stage during a performance in Nashville, Tennessee.

The comedian, 57, gave fans an update on his well-being in a video posted on Saturday, June 20, via Twitter, where he revealed that he was treated for exhaustion and dehydration.

“I also tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me away,” Hughley, who plans to quarantine for 14 days in his Nashville hotel room, explained. “I was what they call asymptomatic. I didn’t have flu-like symptoms, I didn’t have shortness of breath, I didn’t have difficulty breathing, I didn’t have a cough, I didn’t have a low-grade fever. I still don’t have a fever. I didn’t have a loss of smell or taste, apparently, I just lost consciousness.”

He added, “So, in addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for, pass out in the middle of a show, on stage, you probably need to get tested.”

The Soul Plane star concluded by thanking his fans for their support. “Well thank you for your prayers and your well-wishes and a few more of them wouldn’t hurt, so hopefully I won’t develop symptoms. Maybe this is as bad as it gets,” he said.

Hughley lost consciousness while performing at Zanies Comedy Club on Friday, June 19, and was later hospitalized. An audience member shared footage via Twitter of the Hughleys alum slumping to the floor before two men carried him off stage.

“He was suffering from exhaustion after all the week’s work and travel and was kept overnight at the hospital for tests under doctor’s orders. He is awake and feeling better, and wishes to thank everyone for the very kind prayer and thoughts,” Hughley’s representative told Us Weekly on Saturday.

The Dancing With the Stars alum was performing at Zanies Comedy Club as part of a four-night residency. He had two more shows scheduled on Sunday, June 21, which have since been canceled.

“Our friend D.L. Hughley had a medical emergency while performing on Friday and was hospitalized overnight. According to his publicist, he was suffering from exhaustion after working & traveling this week,” the club posted on Facebook. “Love ya, D.L. and we’ll look forward to seeing this King of Comedy back in Nashville soon!”

Hughley — who is a member of the Original Kings of Comedy — married his wife, LaDonna Hughley, in 1986. The couple share daughters Ryan, 33, and Tyler, 29, and son, Kyle, 32.