Dakota Fanning has a new man in her life. The 23-year-old actress was spotted holding hands with her boyfriend, Henry Frye, in New York City on Monday, December 18.

Fanning wore a gray peacoat, black sweatpants, white sneakers and a dark cap while grabbing iced coffee with Frye, who kept it casual in a pink hoodie, black jeans and white sneakers.

Frye studied at the University of Vermont, according to his Facebook page.

The Twilight actress and the NYC resident were first spotted together in October. One of their friends shared an Instagram photo of the couple licking each other’s faces in a bathroom at The Jane Hotel at the time alongside the caption, “lovers.”

lovers A post shared by chloerosey (@chloerosey) on Oct 15, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

Later that month, Fanning and Frye attended back-to-back sporting events in the Big Apple. They were spotted laughing and holding hands at a New York Knicks game on October 22, one week after Page Six reported that they were seen kissing at a New York Rangers game.

Prior to her romance with Frye, the Ocean’s 8 actress dated model Jamie Strachan, who was 13 years her senior, from 2013 to 2016. She later told Town & Country that she isn’t a fan of dating.

“The way I prefer to meet someone is through a friend,” she explained to the magazine in October 2016. “[They’re] most likely not a freak. I find dates, in general, horrific. We have to sit there and ask these questions and pretend to eat a meal, and it just feels so stiff.”

