Dakota Fanning has always had an amazing sense of style. Since she was a kid, she’s dazzled on the red carpet and stunned while traveling on press tours. Now in her mid 20s, She’s continuing her style legacy as a young woman, only this time with a bit more edge.

On January 16, the 24-year-old posted a mirror selfie of herself on Instagram in a laid-back look that includes pants with two waistbands.

“What’s more offensive, the toilet in the bg or my pants with different waistbands? (I love them very much and will continue wearing them even though they make some uncomfortable,” the War of the Worlds actress wrote in the accompanying caption.

The SAG-nominated star wore her part jean, part pin-stripped trousers with a baggy navy sweater tucked into the front (because a half tuck can make anything look cool). Makeup-free regularly, Fanning looks absolutely stunning all fresh-faced with her hair long and loose in undone waves.

We don’t know whether she’s actually wearing a single pair of pants or two different pairs layered over one another. If we had to guess, it would be the latter. Either way, it’s a look we’re kind of into.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a two-waistband look on a celebrity. Back in May 2013, Rihanna was spotted leaving a hotel in London wearing dark rolled-up jeans over a pair of lighter ones. Not to mention supermodels are regularly showing off their Calvin Klein underwear waistbands underneath low-rise jeans. So we might have to keep an eye out for a layered pants trend in the near future.

