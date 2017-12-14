Dakota Johnson ‘Is Very Much’ Chris Martin’s Type

If only all exes could be like Chris Martin. A source tells Us Weekly that the Coldplay frontman, who is dating Dakota Johnson, maintains a friendship with actress Annabelle Wallis (they were together for two years before splitting last summer) and “gets along wonderfully” with former wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

According to the source, Wallis remains close with Apple, 13, and Moses, 11, the children Martin shares with Paltrow. “Chris and Annabelle are still on good terms because she’s close with his kids,” says the insider. But Johnson has nothing to worry about. Explains the source: “Since he’s started dating Dakota, he’s only hung out with Annabelle platonically.”

And the British musician, 40, is just as amicable with Paltrow, who recently became engaged to producer Brad Falchuk. “He’s happy for Gwyneth,” the source tells Us. “They get along just as well as it seems they do. They are very happy as friends and coparents.” It helps that Martin is smitten with his 28-year-old girlfriend.

“Chris is very young at heart so it makes sense for him to be with someone younger,” says the source. “He likes creative types so it makes sense that he dates actresses. That’s just one of the ways Dakota is very much his type.”

Us Weekly exclusively broke the news on Wednesday that Martin and the 50 Shades of Grey star are seeing each other. “They’ve gotten to know each other really well and are very comfortable with one another,” a source told Us. “Chris sends Dakota his music to get her opinion. It’s more than just a fling.”

Martin and the How to Be Single actress were spotted together at Nick Cave’s concert in Israel last month. They were also seen having dinner with Cave at Yam Sheva restaurant in Herzliya. That same month they dined at Sushi Park in Los Angeles.

“They seemed very happy to see each other and immediately jumped into conversation,” an onlooker told Us at the time. “His face lit up when he was talking to her . . . They were flirty and laughing the entire meal.” And ever the gentleman, Martin paid the check and held the door for Johnson!

