A sight to see! Damian Lewis turned heads after undergoing a complete transformation for his role as former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford in the upcoming drama Run This Town.

The 47-year-old actor spent nearly seven hours in hair and makeup to transform into the politician, who served as mayor from 2010 to 2014. Lewis, who looks nearly unrecognizable in the photo, took to Twitter to joke about his burdensome fat suit.

“Never been more awkward trying to get [UEFA Champions League Semi Final] results while having my head buried in prosthetics,” he teased on Tuesday, April 24.

The Billions star opened up about the shocking transformation in an interview with Kit magazine earlier this month. Lewis explained the process he undergoes to get into character, which involves “getting his face and head completely covered in silicon strips” and “breathing through a small hole near the nose.”

According to CBS, Lewis will have as smaller role in the film, as the story will primarily focus on the journalists, interns and assistants who strived to keep Ford’s controversial actions out of the spotlight. The disgraced mayor, who died of cancer in 2016, faced a major scandal in 2013 after a video surfaced of him using cocaine. He was also accused of sexual harassment several times during his career.

Run This Town will also star Nina Dobrev and Dear Evan Hansen’s Ben Platt. It is set to premiere in 2019.

