Damon Dash is breaking down the resurfaced pictures of him with Jay-Z and Jennifer Lopez at a party hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“I didn’t go to those parties,” Dash, 53, said in an Instagram Live on Sunday, September 22. “I went to one in the Hamptons about 20 years ago with Aaliyah and that’s about it. But a lot of people were at those, you know what I mean?”

Dash, who dated Aaliyah from 2000 until her death in 2001, referenced the parties again later in the video.

“Ain’t s— happen in the Hamptons. That’s the day I met [Aaliyah],” he said. “We hung out there and then we left and that’s what happened. That was 20 years ago, that was not in L.A. or Miami. I know they’re gonna play games with those pictures. It’s all good, I don’t really care.”

After Diddy, 54, was arrested earlier this month, throwback pictures of Diddy posing with Dash, Jay-Z, Lopez and more celebs circulated online. (Lopez, 55, dated Diddy between 1999 and 2001.)

While addressing the allegations against Diddy, Dash called the situation “shocking.”

“People will sit there and watch people do things that could be immoral, but until they get caught, no one says anything,” he said. “Whether it’s illegal or immoral for me I just break out, I don’t wait for people to get busted. I don’t wait for someone else to say that they’re doing something wrong.”

Dash continued, “If something is against my moral fabric then I’m moving on. I make a choice to maybe walk away from some money or walk away from a relationship or a certain kind of financial opportunity just because my moral fabric … it means more to me than that.”

Diddy was accused of misconduct in late 2023 after his ex-girlfriend Cassie named him in a sexual assault lawsuit. It was settled out of court within one day. Since then, several others have come forward with similar accusations against Diddy. He has denied each claim.

Months later, Homeland Security conducted raids on two of his homes. Diddy was arrested earlier this month and denied bail twice. He was remanded to stay at the Metropolitan Detention Center until his trial.

The day after his arrest, a 14-page indictment was unsealed. The document alleged that he “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him.”

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo told Us Weekly after the arrest. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community.”

Agnifilo continued, “He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”