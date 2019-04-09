As R. Kelly fights multiple sexual abuse charges, Damon Dash is rooting against him. At the launch of Dame Dash Studios earlier this month, the Roc-A-Fella cofounder exclusively told Us Weekly he believes Kelly belongs behind bars.

Dash, 50, has a connection to the “Trapped in the Closet” singer: He dated Kelly’s ex Aaliyah at the time of her death in 2001. Aaliyah and R. Kelly married in 1994 when he was 27 and she was 15, according to multiple reports.

“She was exalted, the queen of all cool,” Dash said of the R&B star, who died in a plane crash at age 22. “She told me [Kelly] hurt her. And she told me to leave it alone,” Dash told Us. “But it’s bothered me for a while. It was bothering me as it’s happened to more people. But if it happened to my daughter, I’d be in jail.”

The businessman continued: “I think karma’s coming. I think he should go to jail. … Aaliyah was a saint. She was the best, she was pure. And she got hurt. Until she died by men in selfish reasons. So I’ve been mad at men since. … What he deserves, I should do myself And that would make me feel better.”

Kelly, 52, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse on February 22, accused of sexually abusing four young women in incidents occurring between 1998 and 2010. At least three of the victims were between the ages of 13 and 17 at the time of the alleged incidents.

The following month, he spoke out against the allegations in an interview with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King, saying, “I did not do this stuff! This is not me! I’m fighting for my f—king life!”

The Grammy winner was also arrested in March for allegedly failing to pay ex-wife Drea Kelly the child support money he owes her. He and Drea share three children: daughter Joann, 21, and sons Jay, 19, and Robert Jr., 17.

For his part, Dash is waiting for justice to be served. “Talking about it ain’t gonna do nothing but make me need therapy,” he told Us at the event. “I already know what needs to be done. Whatever happens, whatever needs to happen will happen. Karma.”

When reached by Us Weekly, Kelly’s lawyer had no comment about Dash’s comments regarding Kelly and Aaliyah.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

