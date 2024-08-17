Kalani Hilliker is engaged.

The Dance Moms alum, 23, announced her engagement to boyfriend Nathan Goldman via Instagram on Saturday, August 17, after he popped the question in a romantic lakeside proposal in Lake Como, Italy.

“A lifetime of this,” Hilliker captioned her engagement photos. “I couldn’t be lucky enough or more grateful to get to be your fiancé. I love you forever Nathan🤍🦋.” Hilliker stunned in a floor-length, strapless white gown, while Goldman sported an off-white button-down shirt and navy pants.

In one of the photos, the lifestyle influencer showed off her large, oval-cut diamond ring from Brilliant Earth. A wedding date has yet to be announced.

The couple had been traveling through Europe for a late-summer getaway, which ended in Lake Como. Goldman planned the surprise proposal, which came after just six months of dating, with Arizona-based event planner Audrey Wood.

Hilliker officially hard-launched her relationship with Goldman via Instagram in April while the two attended Coachella together.

A few weeks later, she gushed over her new boyfriend in a May interview with Us Weekly ahead of Lifetime’s Dance Moms reunion. “He’s great,” she said, adding that Goldman was never a big Dance Moms fan. (Hilliker joined the reality television series in season 4 and left the show in season 7.)

“I mean, he didn’t watch it, but I think his family did in some sort of way,” she told Us. “But I mean, he didn’t watch it. We don’t need to watch it. We watch clips sometimes because it’s funny.”

At the time, Hilliker also shared that her now-fiancé doesn’t have TikTok, and though he has Instagram, he doesn’t use it. “My boyfriend just is completely out of it, but I love that because I’m so in it, so it’s kind of nice to have somebody that’s out of it,” she said in May. “He literally doesn’t have the app, TikTok. Which is great because that means I can do all the TikTok things and he won’t see it.”

Hilliker, who is now a dance teacher, was one of several former cast members to participate in Lifetime’s Dance Moms: The Reunion TV special, which aired on May 1. She exclusively spoke to Us about her former dance teacher Abby Lee Miller, who was not included in the reunion, and her controversial teaching style.

“I think that there’s a lot of things that I don’t agree with that Abby did as a dance teacher,” she told Us. “So I kind of do the complete opposite in a way.”