Giddy like a little girl! Danica Patrick couldn’t stop smiling as she opened up about her relationship with Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers when she visited the SiriusXM studios on Tuesday, May 22.

The 36-year-old racecar driver dished all the details on how they first met during an interview on the Jenny McCarthy Show and revealed that she and the quarterback didn’t instantly exchange numbers.

“We met at the ESPYs back in 2012 … we remember meeting each other, it was quick,” Patrick told McCarthy of their initial run-in. “I got his email address, and I remember thinking to myself back then, like, ‘Oh, on the down low. Not a phone number, just an email address. Which is whatever.’”

Patrick then noted that the two kept in touch, but there were years they went without talking. “It wasn’t until, obviously, recently that we actually had phone numbers,” she said before revealing their code names for each other.

“We referred to each other as Chicago and Green Bay,” she gushed. “It was very cute.”

A rep for the NASCAR driver confirmed to Us that the athletes are in fact an item in January. Shortly after, Patrick announced their relationship status in an interview with The Associated Press.

“Yes,” she told the news agency. “Aaron and I are dating.” The lifelong Chicago Bears fan also added: “I told him a long time ago I’d always root for him as a player. Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team. Take out the word ‘probably.’ Now I’m going to cheer for the whole team.”

Prior to their romance, Patrick dated fellow NASCAR racer Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for five years before splitting in December 2017. Rodgers, 34, was also recently single as he called it quits on his relationship with Olivia Munn earlier that year.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!