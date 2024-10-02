Your account
Daniel Day-Lewis’ Family Guide: Meet the Oscar Winner’s Wife Rebecca Miller and 3 Sons

By
Daniel Day Lewis Family Guide Meet the Oscar Winners Wife Rebecca Miller and 3 Sons
Daniel Day-Lewis and Rebecca Miller Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Not only is Daniel Day-Lewis a three-time Oscar winner, but he’s also a father of three.

Born in 1957 in London, England, the legendary actor became a first-time parent in 1995 with the birth of son Gabriel-Kane, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Isabelle Adjani. One year later, he met and married his wife, Rebecca Miller, and the couple went on to welcome their sons Ronan and Cashel in 1998 and 2002, respectively.

Day-Lewis racked up prestigious awards for his work over the years, receiving his sixth Best Actor Oscar nomination in 2018 for his performance in Phantom Thread. The 2017 film marked his final project before announcing his retirement from acting that same year.

However, news broke in October 2024 that he would come out of his acting retirement to appear in son Ronan’s directorial debut, titled Anemone. The pair cowrote the project, which follows the complicated relationship and familial bonds between fathers, brothers and sons. The film is also set to star Sean Bean, Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley and Safia Oakley-Green.

Scroll down to get to know Day-Lewis’ family:

Rebecca Miller

Daniel Day Lewis Family Guide Meet the Oscar Winners Wife Rebecca Miller and 3 Sons
Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Rebecca is one of famous playwright Arthur Miller’s four children. She and Day-Lewis met and tied the knot the same year he starred in the 1996 film adaptation of Arthur’s iconic play The Crucible. The pair were reportedly introduced at her father’s home.

Rebecca is a notable creative in her own right, having published novels such as Jacob’s Folly and Total, and directed films such as Maggie’s Plan, She Came to Me and The Ballad of Jack and Rose, the latter of which starred Day-Lewis. She also wrote and directed the 2009 film adaptation of 2002 novel The Private Lives of Pippa Lee.

In addition to writing and directing, Rebecca has also acted in a handful of films in the ‘80s and ‘90s, including Consenting Adults, The Pickle and Love Affair, as well as 2017’s The Meyerowitz Stories.

Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis

Daniel Day Lewis Family Guide Meet the Oscar Winners Wife Rebecca Miller and 3 Sons
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

The only son of Day-Lewis and Adjani, Gabriel-Kane has followed in both of his parents’ footsteps by becoming a model and actor. He appeared in campaigns for brands such as Ermenegildo Zegna, Paco Rabanne and Balmain and acted in films and shorts such as Adolphe, Boots and Terror on the Prairie. He has also dabbled in the music industry, releasing his debut single “In My Veins” in 2015.

Ronan Day-Lewis

Daniel Day Lewis Family Guide Meet the Oscar Winners Wife Rebecca Miller and 3 Sons
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rather than appear in front of the camera like his father, Ronan has taken a page out of Rebecca’s book and found an interesting behind the camera. He directed his first short, The Sheep and the Wolf, in 2018, followed by a music video titles Snow and Sun one year later. The film Anemone will mark his feature directorial debut.

Ronan is also a talented painter, having received an art degree from Yale University in 2020. He frequently shares photos of his artwork, which has been shown in multiple galleries across the country, via his Instagram.

Cashel Day-Lewis

Daniel Day Lewis Family Guide Meet the Oscar Winners Wife Rebecca Miller and 3 Sons
Courtesy of Cashel Day-Lewis/Instagram

Similar to his older brother Gabriel-Kane, Cashel has a strong passion for music. According to his YouTube bio, Day-Lewis’ youngest child is a “composer based in New York City and Oberlin, Ohio.” He shared his most recent composition via YouTube in November 2023 and posts photos and clips of his musical performances via Instagram.

