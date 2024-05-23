Danielle Brooks and husband Dennis Gelin‘s couples’ vacation was one for the books.

The Color Purple actress, 34, and Gelin were recently joined by a group of friends for a luxurious vacation at Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos, where they stayed in a private beachfront villa at the resort.

During their stay, the group chartered a private yacht, played tennis, golf and volleyball, and even celebrated their final night on the island with a private, beachfront farewell dinner that included a fire dance performance.

In addition to the aforementioned activities, Brooks and Gelin relaxed on the beach, walking hand-in-hand near the crystal blue waters. They also hung out by the pool, where Brooks rocked a tie-dye two-piece swimsuit that featured a cap sleeve top and high-cut bottoms.

“[I] had the time of my life on my first couples’ trip,” Brooks gushed to Us Weekly about the tropical getaway.

Brooks also shared a glimpse of the group’s vacation in a video via Instagram.

“We had us a tiiimmmeee. So glad I get to share this vacation and this experience with my friends,” she wrote. “Don’t call it the airport, call it the clear point baby. Not my first and won’t be my last.”

Though Brooks and Gelin have kept their relationship fairly private, the Peacemaker star has shared some of the couple’s milestones with fans through the years.

In July 2019, Brooks announced she was pregnant and expecting her and Gelin’s first baby together.

“When one chapter ends, another begins. Super excited to share with you my new beginning. I’M PREGNANT. Counting my blessings. 5 months in!” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. In November of that year, she announced the birth of the pair’s daughter, later revealing they named their little one Freeya.

A little more than two years after welcoming their daughter, the duo tied the knot at the historic Alfred DuPont Building in Miami, Florida, in January 2022. Freeya served as the flower girl for her parents’ big day.

While speaking exclusively with Us earlier this month, the Orange Is the New Black alum opened up about how her life changed after becoming a mom.

“I just really struggled to accept this new person that was emerging instead of realizing this new person is actually really dope and beautiful,” she said. “There’s so many things that are changing our bodies, our mindsets, but it’s OK to shed that old skin and be rebirthed.”

Brooks went on to tell Us that after going therapy, talking to other moms who felt similar to her, “a lot of self-reflection” and “getting back into” working out, she feels “great” where she’s at with her mental health and overall well-being.

“I spent so much time on my body image and being the perfect curve and stuff like that, but now I’m living in a place where I am healthy,” she explained. “I’m really loving and focusing on the parts that I love about myself. Because what happens is that energy and that vibe that you carry, your children feel that, and I don’t want that for Freeya. So I’m really trying to work on just enjoying the body that I have and celebrating who I am now.”