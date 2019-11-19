



Welcome to motherhood! Danielle Brooks gave birth to her first child on Saturday, November 16.

“She’s perfect,” the new mom captioned an Instagram photo of her baby girl on Monday, November 18, with celebrity pals including Tess Holliday, Janelle Monae, Kandi Burruss, Uzo Aduba and Jennifer Hudson offering their congratulations on the post.

The Orange Is the New Black star, 29, announced in July that she was pregnant on Instagram. “So elated to finally share this news with you all,” the actress captioned the social media reveal, featuring a Clearblue pregnancy test. “I’m happily pregnant!”

She went on to debut her baby bump on her Instagram Story, writing, “When one chapter ends, another begins. Super excited to share with you my new beginning. I’M PREGNANT. Counting my blessings. 5 months in!”

The South Carolina native told ABC Radio about the moment she discovered she was expecting. “I was really excited. I was like, ‘Wait, I guess I do want to be a mom? Mom, I’m gonna be a mommy! Oh my God! I get to be a mother,’” she recalled. “And so, I was really excited — kind of in disbelief.”

Brooks added, “[But,] there’s always this thing with workaholics where you’re like, ‘Wait, can I still work? How we gon’ make this work?’ But we will. And, I think everything happens for a reason. I’m about to be 30. I feel ready to be a mom.”

Later that same month, she showed off her budding belly in a black lingerie set and matching robe. “Still in awe,” she captioned the pregnancy pic.

The Tony nominee has been rocking her baby bump ever since, even walking the red carpet in a skintight silver gown at the season 7 premiere of her Netflix show in July.

Besides playing Taystee on Orange Is the New Black, the new mom has also appeared in Girls, The Angry Birds Movie and The Color Purple, which earned her a Tony Award nomination in 2016.