



There’s a first time for everything! Danielle Brooks revealed that she is pregnant with her first child.

“So elated to finally share this news with you all,” the Orange Is the New Black star, 29, captioned her Tuesday, July 2, announcement. “I’m happily pregnant!” In the social media upload, the actress held out a Clearblue pregnancy test with a smile.

Brooks showed off her baby bump on her Instagram Story, writing, “When one chapter ends, another begins. Super excited to share with you my new beginning. I’M PREGNANT. Counting my blessings.”

The Georgia native added, “5 months in!”

In 2017, Brooks wrote a letter to her teenage self in a Refinery29 essay. “You are different, Danielle,” she wrote. “You are not an ordinary 15-year-old, and that is okay. That doesn’t make you better or less than anyone. But what you must not do is dim your light. You have a lot of love to give and believe it or not, it is not as easily accessible for others to give the same. People have a lot of hang ups that will make them guarded, but continue to operate out of love. It will always win.”

Two years prior to penning this, the actress wore a sports bra sans shirt in public for the first time and opened up to her Instagram followers about embracing her body.

“Today my inner being told me to turn up the notch on my self-love,” the singer captioned a pic at the time of her on the treadmill in a pink sports bra, matching sneakers and black pants. “I should not be ashamed of my body. I’m not a walking imperfection! I’m a Goddess. Secondly, I’m a confident woman! That doesn’t stop once I take off my spanx. Lol sometimes it’s a struggle. Sometimes I don’t like what I see, but I have the power to change the way in which I relate to my body both physically and mentally.”

