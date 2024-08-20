Danielle Fishel’s husband Jensen Karp has her back amid her breast cancer diagnosis.

The film producer shared an article about Fishel’s health condition on Monday, August 19, via his Instagram Story and wrote, “I’m so proud of @daniellefishel for using her platform to raise awareness.”

“We can’t miss appointments and we need to get checked,” Karp, 44, continued.

Directly addressing Fishel, Karp concluded, “She’s the strongest person I’ve ever met. She’s got this.”

Fishel, 43, and Karp have been married since 2018 and share two sons, Adler, 5, and Keaton, 2.

The Boy Meets World actress announced that she has been diagnosed with a form of breast cancer called DCIS during the Monday episode of her podcast, “Pod Meets World.”

Fishel said that the cancer was caught very early and is stage zero, which means it shouldn’t be life-threatening.

“I was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, which is a form of breast cancer,” Fishel said on Monday’s “Pod Meets World” episode. “It is very, very, very early. It’s technically stage zero. To be specific, just because I like too much information all the time, I was diagnosed with high-grade DCIS with micro-invasion.”

“I’m going to be fine. I’m having surgery to remove it,” Fishel added. “I’m going to be on some follow-up treatment.”

Fishel is still in the early stages of receiving treatment, she noted on the episode. “I have some big decisions ahead of me about what I want to do for treatment. I don’t have all the answers yet,” she explained, noting that she plans to meet with an oncologist and radiation therapist among other medical experts.

According to the Mayo Clinic, DCIS occurs when cells inside a breast duct “develop changes in their DNA,” leading to too many cells. “In DCIS, the cancer cells don’t yet have the ability to break out of the breast duct and spread into the breast tissue,” per the Mayo Clinic.

Fishel said she decided to share her experience with listeners to encourage them to get mammograms when their appointments are due or book one if they have not had one before.

“The only reason I caught this cancer when it is still stage zero is because the day I got my text message that my yearly mammogram had come up, I made the appointment,” she explained. “They found it so, so, so early that I’m going to be fine. I hope it will encourage anyone to get in there.”