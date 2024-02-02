Comedian Kate Quigley is sending a message about ex-boyfriend Darius Rucker’s recent arrest.

“Yes. I’ve heard,” Quigley, 42, shared via Twitter on Thursday, February 1. “All I can say is Karma. ♥”

In a second post on X, Quigley was apparently sticking her tongue out in a bikini photo. “Mood when u hear your d-bag ex got arrested. 😋❤️. #Karma,” she captioned the since-deleted image, according to Page Six.

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday that Rucker, 57, had been arrested on a minor drug charge. He was taken into custody by the Franklin Police Department in Williamson County, Tennessee, and booked on three separate misdemeanor charges.

“Darius Rucker is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges,” Rucker’s lawyer, Mark Puryear, told Us in a statement. TMZ reported on Thursday that Rucker had posted bail and was no longer in police custody.

Rucker was married to Beth Leonard for 20 years before they announced their split in July 2020. The exes share two kids together, daughter Daniella, 22, and son Jack, 19.

“Beth and I would like to share that after much reflection we have made the decision to consciously uncouple. We remain close friends and parenting partners and continue to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders,” Rucker shared via Instagram at the time. “Our priority will always be our beautiful family. We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other.”

Rucker was quick to move on with Quigley later that same year. They confirmed their short-lived romance in October 2020. While it’s unclear when exactly they split, the last photo of Rucker and Quigley together appeared on Instagram in May 2021.

Following their split, Quigley faced her own struggles. She accidentally overdosed in September 2021 after allegedly doing cocaine that had been laced with fentanyl. While Quigley survived the overdose, three of her friends died. Rucker told People she was “doing great” that same month when offering a health update on his ex.

Quigley later asked Rucker to “refrain from making public comments” about her health in a post on X at the time. “Since u haven’t called once to see how im doing & have no clue?” she claimed.

Rucker hasn’t shared many other details about his relationship with Quigley, but has spoken candidly about the lessons he learned from divorcing Leonard after their long-term love.

“That stuff hurts and you feel like a failure,” Rucker told People in October 2023, noting at the time that he and Leonard were “not officially divorced yet.”

Despite the split, Rucker said that he, Leonard and their two kids are “still a family.”

“A piece of paper is not going to change that,” he continued. “We’re still a family, and that’s all because Beth is awesome. She knows it’s the best for the kids, and she’s a great human being.”