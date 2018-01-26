Setting the record straight. Days after Darren Aronofsky was spotted with Suki Waterhouse at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, relationship rumors have been squashed.

“It’s true that they hung out in Sundance, but there’s absolutely no truth to a romance,” Leslee Dart, a rep for Aronofsky, confirmed to Us Weekly on Friday, January 26.

The details come just two days after the The Black Swan director, 48, and the the British model, 26, sparked the attention of fans after being photographed bundled up and looking cozy with one another.

“Darren and Suki met up two nights in a row during Sundance. She went over to his house, but she was incognito,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, January 24. “Darren is very into her and was telling friends how sweet and hot she was on his plane ride back.”

Aronofsky was at the film festival to attend the premiere of Spheres: Songs of Spacetime — the virtual reality project he executive produced with Jessica Chastain and Ari Handel — while the actress attended to promote her upcoming film Assassination Nation.

Prior to being linked to Waterhouse, the director dated Jennifer Lawrence for almost a year before splitting in November 2017. They first met on set of the psychological horror film Mother! and made their red carpet debut as a couple in September, just two months before they broke up.

Aronofsky was previously engaged to actress Rachel Weisz. The two share an 11-year-old son, Henry.

Waterhouse dated Bradley Cooper from 2013 to 2015, and she was later linked to actor Diego Luna.

