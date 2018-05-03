Pull up another chair! David Beckham was moved to tears as his eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, surprised him on his 43rd birthday on Wednesday, May 2.

The aspiring photographer snuck up on his famous dad while he and wife Victoria Beckham were enjoying a meal in England with the rest of the family.

“David,” the fashion designer, 44, says in the background as Brooklyn, 19, makes his way toward their table.

“Oh my God. What are you doing here?” David asks, looking shocked. “What are you doing here? I missed you so much.” The two men then embrace as the former soccer player kisses him on the cheek.

The couple’s daughter, Harper, 6, appears to say off camera: “I didn’t know that Brooklyn was coming.”

David shared the clip on Instagram, later writing: “Best birthday surprise , my big boy coming home.” Victoria also added the footage on her own account. “The biggest surprise of the day…. Welcome home @brooklynbeckham X happy birthday @davidbeckham I love u so much x kisses,” she gushed.

The couple, who tied the knot in 1999, are also parents of sons Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 13.

