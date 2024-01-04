David Beckham is revealing the damages to his family home caused by Storm Henk in the U.K.

“Could have been worse,” Beckham, 48, captioned a snap shared via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 3. “Still gutted.”

The picture displayed a large uprooted tree that had fallen next to the driveway of his home, which he shares with wife Victoria Beckham. The pair share sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18, as well as daughter Harper, 12.

Since Storm Henk made landfall in the U.K., there has been at least one death. Thousands of homes have lost power, and some people have been trapped inside their houses due to surrounding flood water, per BBC News. There have also been numerous travel disruptions because of power failures and road closures.

Related: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's Family Album With Kids: Pics David Beckham and Victoria Beckham tied the knot in 1999, started growing their family that same year and have been documenting their parenting journey ever since. After their eldest son Brooklyn’s birth, the couple went on to welcome sons Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper. They are both “really hands-on” when it comes to parenting, […]

This isn’t the first time that the couple have made headlines for their home. Last month, Victoria, 49, expanded their family by giving her husband a whole flock of chickens for Christmas.

“What did you get for Christmas, David?” Victoria asked her husband in an Instagram reel, to which David, rocking a Santa hat, enthusiastically replied, “I got some chickens!”

The legendary soccer player proceeded to sprinkle food outside of the chicken coop.

“He got some chickens!” Victoria exclaimed. “Beckham chickens! There they are — the chickens. There is actually a massive cock in there as well.”

Related: David and Victoria Beckham: A Timeline of Their Relationship David and Victoria Beckham are one of Hollywood’s longest standing couples for good reason: they’ve been through the ringer together. From raising four children — sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper — to infidelity allegations and divorce speculation, they’ve remained united through it all. “People have been making things up about our relationship […]

As the video continued, a few of the hens popped out of their coop. “They’re a bit camera-shy, these chickens … and the cock,” she quipped.

Later that day, she provided an update on the animals in another clip. “They have beautiful hair, blowing in the wind,” she wrote via her Instagram Story.

Despite the couple’s playful post, they have had their fair share of ups and downs through the years.

In the Netflix docuseries Beckham, David and Victoria openly discussed the infidelity rumors that plagued the first few years of their marriage. After Victoria chose to stay in the U.K. when David moved to Spain to play for Real Madrid in 2003, models Rebecca Loos and Sarah Marbeck claimed they had affairs with him.

Related: What David and Victoria Beckham Have Said About Affair Rumors Over the Years Samir Hussein/WireImage David Beckham and Victoria Beckham‘s marriage has withstood several obstacles over the years — including infidelity rumors. The couple’s relationship has made headlines since they started dating in 1997, and David and Victoria, who wed in 1999, have never shied away from publicly defending their bond. “We’re a strong family unit,” David said […]

“It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life,” Victoria explained. “It wasn’t that I felt unheard, because I was always mindful of the focus that he needed.”

David got emotional when discussing how his alleged infidelity impacted their relationship — and his wife.

“I think we both felt at the time that we were not losing each other, but growing. I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty,” he confessed. “Victoria is everything to me, to see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters. And at that time, we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for. But ultimately, it is our private life.”