Victoria Beckham and David Beckham added some farm friends to their family this Christmas.

“What do you get @davidbeckham for Christmas?? 🔉on 🐔,” Victoria, 49, captioned an Instagram reel on Monday, December 25 showing off her husband’s Christmas gift — a whole flock of chickens.

The clip started with the couple wishing one another a Merry Christmas as David, 49, was outside his brand-new chicken coop.

“What did you get for Christmas David?” Victoria asked, to which David, who sported a Santa hat, excitedly replied, “I got some chickens!”

Related: Cluck, Cluck! Amanda Seyfried and More Stars Who Have Pet Chickens Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Jennifer Garner and more celebrities have expanded their families with pet chickens. “She’s always wanted chickens,” the Duke of Sussex said of his wife during their March 2021 CBS tell-all interview, giving a tour of their chicken coop. Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, who moved to California in 2020 after […]

The former soccer player sprinkled some food outside of his pets’ coop so they would come out and say hello to the camera. In addition to hens, David also received a rooster.

“He got some chickens!” Victoria exclaimed. “Beckham chickens! There they are — the chickens. There is actually a massive cock in there as well.”

As Victoria filmed, a couple of hens popped out of their coop to see what the commotion was. However, the others and the rooster opted to stay inside their cozy abode.

“They’re a bit camera shy, these chickens … and the cock,” she quipped.

Later that day, the former Spice Girl gave an update on how the birds were adjusting to their new life with the Beckham family.

Related: Inside Stars' Christmas 2023 Festivities: Chrishell Stause and G Flip, More The stars are feeling festive throughout the Christmas holiday. “Santa came early in Miami!!! 🎄x I love u all so much,” Victoria Beckham captioned a Saturday, December 23, Instagram pic with her family. One day before Christmas Eve, Victoria and husband David Beckham matched all four of their kids — Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper […]

“Hen and cock update!!!” she wrote via her Instagram Story as she recorded the animals coming out of their coop. “They have beautiful hair, blowing in the wind.”

She also shared a clip of her son Cruz, 18, running in their backyard trying to catch a hen and put it back in their home.

The following day, Victoria posted a picture of David in the kitchen laughing as they prepared to feast on their holiday meal, which included some pretty big poultry.

Related: David and Victoria Beckham: A Timeline of Their Relationship David and Victoria Beckham are one of Hollywood’s longest standing couples for good reason: they’ve been through the ringer together. From raising four children — sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper — to infidelity allegations and divorce speculation, they’ve remained united through it all. “People have been making things up about our relationship […]

“We love you so much @davidbeckham X,” she gushed on Tuesday. “Happy Christmas, you are our everything, we love you so much xxxx.”

The Beckhams have been celebrating the holidays long before Christmas Day. The family had an early celebration in Miami with their children Cruz, Brooklyn, 24, Harper, 12, and Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz Beckham. Missing from the event was the pair’s son Romeo, 21, who plays soccer for Brentwood F.C.

“Santa came early in Miami!!! 🎄x I love u all so much xxxx @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham #harperseven,” Victoria wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 23, alongside a picture of the family in holiday pajamas. “We miss u @romeobeckham xx.”