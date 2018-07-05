Just messing around? Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason had some very important news to share about his wife expecting another baby on Wednesday, July 4, but Us Weekly confirms that he was just teasing.

A rep for Evans told Us Weekly that “David was definitely being sarcastic,” and that “Jenelle has an IUD birth control in and is 100 percent not pregnant.”

Eason reportedly shared the news during a Facebook live video after fans speculated that Evans was sporting a baby bump. “Yeah 13 weeks” he said of the reality star being pregnant, and even added that “it’s a girl.”

Meanwhile, other commenters were quick to speculate that the couple were joking. “Guys it’s a joke,” one wrote. Another noted that they think he was “100 percent being sarcastic.”

The faux announcement comes just days after Radar Online reported that Evans’ ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith — with whom she shares 3-year-old son Kaiser — had made two 911 calls reporting that Eason had allegedly hit the tot “with a stick.”

Eason previously came under fire when homophobic tweets went viral in February, leading to him being fired by MTV with only “six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2.”

Evans, meanwhile, made headlines in May when she allegedly pulled out a gun after being tailgated by a male driver in a road rage incident.

Evans and Eason tied the knot in September 2017 and share 15-month-old daughter Ensley. Evans also shares 8-year-old son Jace with her estranged ex Andrew Lewis.

