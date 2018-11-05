Practically honeymooning already! David Foster and Katharine McPhee are soon to be wed, and Foster, 69, gave Us Weekly the exclusive scoop about why their relationship works so well.

“She has a great sense of humor, and we have musicality,” the music producer said of he and the American Idol alum, 34, while attending the Breakthrough Prize gala together on Sunday, November 4. “It’s our common denominator. And we’ve known each other for 12 years, too.”

Foster was also quick to agree that he and McPhee have fun together and balance each other’s sense of humor. “We do,” he told Us.

McPhee was on vocal rest for the Mountain View, California, event, but the bride-to-be is eager to reciprocate the high praise.

“When Kat talks about David, her face lights up,” a source exclusively told Us in November 2017. “She’s really so happy. They’re actually so sweet together … David is really charming. The age difference might seem substantial to some, but they are really cute together and it makes sense.”

A rep for the Scorpion actress confirmed the engagement news to Us in July. The couple first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted together in Malibu in May 2017, and they made their red carpet debut a year later at the 2018 Met Gala.

The couple aren’t waiting long to say “I do” either. “Katharine is telling close friends she doesn’t want to have a long engagement to David Foster,” an insider previously told Us. “They are very much in love, and have previous marriages under their belts.”

Foster was previously married to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid; and McPhee was previously married to Nick Cokas, with Foster playing piano at their wedding.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

