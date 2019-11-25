



A love connection? David Schwimmer has been seeing a 29-year-old woman named Katie Markowitz, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

According to the source, the 53-year-old Friends alum and Markowitz “met at a bar where he bought her a drink.”

While Markowitz denied dating Schwimmer when Us reached out for comment, the source says that the twosome have been on “a few dates.”

Schwimmer’s potential new romance comes more than two years after he announced his split from his estranged wife, Zoe Buckman.

“It is with great love, respect and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship,” the twosome told Us in a statement in April 2017. “Our priority is, of course, our daughter’s happiness and well being during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family.”

The American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ Simpson star and the photographer, 34, tied the knot in 2010. They are parents of 8-year-old daughter Cleo. Buckman shared a sweet selfie of the former couple with their daughter in September via Instagram.

“3rd grader,” she captioned the snap on September 4.

Schwimmer, who is notoriously private about his personal life, spoke candidly about how the success of Friends affected his relationships the year before he split from Buckman.

“It was pretty jarring and it messed with my relationship to other people in a way that took years, I think, for me to kind of adjust to and become comfortable with. As an actor, the way I was trained, my job was to observe life and to observe other people, and so I used to walk around with my head up, and really engaged and watching people,” he said in 2016. “The effect of celebrity was the absolute opposite. It made me want to hide under a baseball cap, not be seen. And I realized after a while that I was no longer watching people; I was trying to hide.”