Friendly exes. David Spade revealed that he reached out to Heather Locklear amid her recent trouble with the law.

“Yeah … I mean, I love her,” Spade said during a Wednesday, July 18, appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live after Cohen asked if he’s been in touch with ex-girlfriend Locklear. “She was nice to go out with me, and I will always be indebted to her because she was so nice, so fun. And no apologies. Went out with me, didn’t care, even though I’m sure she took some grief … I grew up loving her.”

He added: “You don’t want to be condescending … [Locklear] is having a tough situation — whatever, we all do. I mean, I have my down moments like everybody. … Everyone’s literally one inch away from having some trouble sometimes.”

Spade, 53, and Locklear, 56, dated for several months in 2006. She was hospitalized on June 25 for a possible overdose, just hours after she was arrested for two counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer and emergency personnel. A source told Us Weekly on July 9 that the female EMT who responded to a domestic disturbance call at Locklear’s home hired a lawyer after allegedly suffering injuries inflicted by the Dynasty alum.

A source previously told Us that Locklear is seeking long-term treatment for mental health issues after her arrest. News of the Golden Globe nominee’s rehab stint comes four months after she was arrested in February for allegedly attacking a police officer after a domestic dispute with her boyfriend, Chris Heisser. Locklear was charged with a felony domestic violence and three counts of misdemeanor battery.

Spade also revealed in his interview that the former Melrose Place star got in contact with him after his sister-in-law Kate Spade died by suicide on June 5 at the age of 55.

“She checked in on me with Katie, and all that stuff,” the Rules of Engagement alum told Cohen. “A lot of people did. And it was really nice. … Katie was a sweetheart, too, so Heather I think might have met her in the old days. … I mean, what can you do other than just say hello and check in and say, ‘If you ever want to say hi, or talk, or anything.’ That’s what people did to me with Katie, and there’s something nice about … People are just out there. It’s just sort of a friendly gesture … You just feel like it’s some niceness coming in, good vibes, instead of what’s going, which is obviously very tough.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!