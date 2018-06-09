David Spade returned to the stage for a standup performance on Friday, June 8, just days after sister-in-law Kate Spade’s death.

“Thank you for coming, it was a rough week, but I didn’t want to cancel and I appreciate you all coming out here,” he said to the crowd at the Brea Improv Comedy Club in Brea, California, according to E! News. “And, if my jokes don’t work then I get sort of a free pass.”

The outlet also reported that the Grown Up star’s mood became better as the show went on and that the crowd seemed to enjoy his set. At the end of his performance, the actor, 53, told the crowd: “Thank you for coming out, I appreciate it.”

As previously reported, the handbag designer, who was married to the comedian’s older brother, Andy Spade, for 24 years, died by suicide on Tuesday, June 5.

The Joe Dirt actor addressed Kate’s passing on Tuesday by sharing some fond memories of them through the years. “Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her. So pretty. I don’t think everyone knew how f–king funny she was,” the comedian tweeted along with a snap of them together. “It’s a rough world out there people. Try to hang on.”

He also took to Instagram with a blurry, candid photo with her on Wednesday, June 6. “Fuzzy picture but i love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos. We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet,” he captioned it. “She could make me laugh so hard. I still can’t believe it.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday that the fashion designer died from an apparent suicide at the age of 55. She was found in her New York City apartment at about 10:20 a.m. by her housekeeper. Kate and Andy, 55, got married in 1994 and share daughter Frances, 13. The couple had been living separately for 10 months prior to her death.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).