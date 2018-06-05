RIP

Kate Spade Dead at 55: Stars React to Fashion Designer’s Death

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Kate Spade. The fashion designer was found dead in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, from an apparent suicide, Us Weekly confirms. Celebrities including Chelsea Clinton, Rosie O’Donnell and Bethenny Frankel took to social media to react to the news of the 55-year-old’s death.

O’Donnell tweeted at Spade’s brother-in-law, actor David Spade, writing, “@DavidSpade – all my love to u dave.”

“My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college,” Clinton tweeted. “I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart.”

The Real Housewives of New York City star, meanwhile, was one of the first celebrities to react, tweeting, “Poor @katespadeny to be in so much pain. Success doesn’t make you happy. True love & peace does.”

Fellow designer Kenneth Cole wrote on Twitter: ‘“I believed that I could, so I did’. She alone didn’t change the handbag world but she was an inspiring accessory.  #KateSpade #RIP.”

The businesswoman was found “unconscious and unresponsive” at approximately 10:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday and pronounced dead at the scene, a New York Police Department PIO told Us.

“The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing,” the PIO added.

Spade is survived by her husband, Andy Spade, whom she wed in 1994, and their 13-year-old daughter Frances. The couple launched Kate Spade New York in 1993. After the success of their initial handbag line, the brand expanded to clothing, shoes, eyewear, perfume, stationery and more accessories. After selling the company in 2007, she launched a new bag line in 2016 called Frances Valentine.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

