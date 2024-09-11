Dax Shepard Addresses Rumors He and Kristen Bell Are Swingers

Dax Shepard is setting the record straight about the speculation that he and his wife, Kristen Bell, are swingers.

“There was the most exciting tabloid story that we were Hollywood swingers and we hosted swing parties,” Shepard, 49, said on the Monday, September 9, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Shepard joked that his “favorite part” about the rumors was fielding texts from famous pals.

“We got a lot of texts from other friends of ours saying, ‘How could you not have invited me to the swinger party?’” he quipped. “I mean, they were teasing, of course, because they know us and they know we’re not hosting swinger parties.”

Related: Inside Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s Fun-Filled and Sexy Romance Something just like this! Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have shown Us what true love is all about since they started dating in 2007. The A-listers — who share daughters Lincoln and Delta — got engaged in 2009 and tied the knot in 2013. They’ve been open with fans about their lighthearted, loving relationship and […]

One of the pals who reached out to Shepard was none other than Jimmy Kimmel — who joked that he wanted to be invited to a party with his wife, Molly McNearney.

“To receive a text from Kimmel saying, ‘My feelings are quite hurt that Molly and I weren’t invited to the swingers party,’ was very funny,” Shepard said.

When host Drew Barrymore asked whether Shepard and Bell, 44, “fantasize” about any celeb pairings, he joked, “Well, there’s a lot of hot couples out there, but no, we have not crossed that divide with anyone.”

Shepard explained that he and Bell are “most in love” with Ted Danson and his wife, Mary Steenburgen.

“They’re so dreamy as a couple. You just kind of wanna be in their marriage. It’s not so much that Kristen even wants to bring me along or I wanna bring her along. You just kind of wanna be in their marriage,” he said, while Barrymore, 49, agreed “they’re couple goals for sure.”

Related: Stars Who Are Non-Monogamous: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, More Living life to the fullest! There’s no right way to have a happy relationship, and these non-monogamous celebrities know that better than anyone. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have long been open about the ins and outs of their marriage, which includes non-monogamy. (Well + Good defines a non-monogamous relationship as “a relationship structure […]

Shepard and Bell previously reacted to the rumors during an episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast in August 2023. Bell, for her part, alleged that she knows “exactly” how the speculation began.

“It’s because you frequently make key party jokes,” she explained. “We’ll have a dinner party or something, and as we’re sitting down, you’ll say, ‘Everybody leave your keys.’”

Shepard admitted that he had made similar quips to “many of the guests” who’ve appeared on his podcast. “Some of them, I realize afterwards, ‘Oh, we do not have the same sense of humor,’” he said. “I was like, ‘Hey, if you guys are ever in L.A. and you wanna swing.’”

Shepard and Bell got engaged in 2009 and tied the knot in 2013. They welcomed daughters Lincoln and Delta, in 2013 and 2014, respectively.