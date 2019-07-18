Showing his appreciation. Dax Shepard expressed his love for wife Kristen Bell on her 39th birthday with a hilarious-yet-sweet video of the pair subjecting themselves to some uber-spicy food.

In clip, posted to Instagram on Thursday, July 18, the goofy pair appear to be suffering from serious indigestion with the “Armchair Expert” podcast host, 44, sweaty and red as Bell holds a tissue to her nose. “It’s very spicy, or ‘ficy’ as our daughter would say, in your stomach,” she says in the clip.

The Golden Globe nominee then lets out an elongated burp and dissolves into laughter as Shepard begins to hiccup, moaning, “Oh!” with every release of air.

“That was 100 times worse than I was expecting,” the Veronica Mars star quips.

“Happy Birthday Buddy!!!” the Without a Paddle actor captioned the video. “I’ve been with you on a third of your ride, and I hope I’m lucky enough to burp/throw-up/suffer/thrive with you for all the rest.”

Shepard went on to praise his significant other, writing, “Best Mom, best wife, best friend, longest story teller. You’re everything to me and more.”

Earlier in the day, the Bless This Mess star teased his spouse after their daughters Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 4, took some wild guesses about Bell’s age. They ventured to say 89 and 63, respectively, when asked what year she was turning.

“I’m going to say it’s somewhere in the middle of those two guesses, so 71,” the Parenthood alum reasoned. “Is that right?”

Bell and Shepard tied the knot in October 2013 after six years of dating. They welcomed Lincoln in March of that year, and Delta arrived in December 2014.

The Frozen star recently got real about keeping their romance alive while raising two children. “This isn’t a special fairytale,” she said to Parade magazine in March. “This is two people who worked really hard and it’s attainable for you if you work really hard in your marriage too.”

Bell also noted that true love doesn’t always mean extravagant nights out on the town. “We’ve probably had nine [date nights] in the last six years, if we’re being honest,” she confessed. “We play board games and the kids destroy the house and that’s just a fun Sunday … we’re boring.”

And once the kids are in bed? “Then there are two hours of mommy and daddy binge-watching TV time,” Shepard told Us Weekly in July 2018. “We get that couple hours at night where we fantasize about other people on TV.”

