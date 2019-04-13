Daymond John, an investor on Shark Tank, lets Us in on his business. Read on to learn 25 things about the 50-year-old, including his most frequently asked question on the ABC show and the hardest lesson he’s had to learn.

1. Miami is my favorite place in the world. I love the water, restaurants and nightlife.

2. If I could sum up my life in a hashtag, it would be #sauceontheside.

3. My celebrity crush is Salma Hayek.

4. Falling in love with Golden Corral has been my biggest regret in life.

5. The last time I belly-laughed was [in February] at my ’80s-themed 50th-birthday party, in a conga line, dressed in an Alf outfit.

6. I’m an avid fisherman.

7. I’m embarrassed to say the last time I cried was while watching [1998’s] Armageddon, when Bruce Willis says he has to break his promise.

8. The hardest lesson I’ve had to learn is financial intelligence.

9. My mom is the most influential person in my life. She taught me everything I know.

10. The worst movie I love to watch is [2008’s] Tropic Thunder.

11. I’d like to be remembered for inspiring people to see their full potential and change their lives for the better.

12. My personal mantra is: Anything worth doing is worth overdoing.

13. My worst personality trait? After I learn something I didn’t know, I look at everyone as idiots because they don’t know it either.

14. The biggest misconception about me is that I’m a hard-core, stuck-up business guy who never has fun.

15. I’d want Taye Diggs to play me in a movie about my life. He’s a great actor and way better looking.

16. My lucky number is seven.

17. I have a superstition that if things start out amazing, they’ll probably blow up.

18. The emoji that I use most is the praying one.

19. My favorite fast-food restaurant is McDonald’s. I always order a Quarter Pounder with cheese.

20. The most frequent Shark Tank question I get asked is, “What’s your biggest regret?”

21. My not-so-secret hobby is that I’m a beekeeper.

22. I sleep about four hours per night.

23. I start my day by not replying to emails for two hours. I only send emails.

24. I recently recorded a motivational album.

25. I believe failure is the key to success.

Shark Tank airs on ABC, Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!