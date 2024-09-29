Drake Hogestyn, the longtime Days of Our Lives star who played John Black, has died. He was 79.
Hogestyn, who was one day shy of his 71st birthday when he died on Saturday, September 28, battled pancreatic cancer, according to a statement from his family shared by the Days of Our Lives social media accounts.
“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn,” the statement reads. “He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones.”
“He was the most amazing husband, father, papa and actor,” it continues. “He loved performing for the ‘Days’ audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business. We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives.”
Days Executive Producer Ken Corday noted in a statement to Soap Opera Digest:, “This is a very difficult one for all of us. Hogey was the ultimate team player and there are not sufficient words to express how deeply he will be missed. His impact on our show, personally and professionally, was profound and will forever remain unmatched.”
Hogestyn first appeared on Days of Our Lives in 1986, and went on to portray Black in more than 4,200 episodes of the beloved soap over nearly four decades. His character’s fan-favorite romance with Marlena Evans, played by Deidre Hall, won the onscreen pair a Soap Opera Digest Award for Favorite Couple in 2005.
He also appeared in other projects over his career, including the ‘80s series Seven Brides for Seven Brothers — which marked his first big TV role — Overworld, and TV movies Generation, Beverly Hills Cowgirl Blues, One Stormy Night and Night Sins.
Several of Hogestyn’s Days of Our Lives costars took to social media to mourn his death, including Allison Sweeney, who wrote on Instagram: “Drake was an incredible man, He was funny, generous and thoughtful. He cared about every single scene, every person. He loved Days, the fans, and shared that passion with everyone on set. My heart breaks for his family, they meant everything to him. He was such a huge part of my life at Days. I will miss him terribly and treasure every story, every joke & every hug.”