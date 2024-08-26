Kelcey Wetterberg is just months away from dancing down the aisle with her fiancé, Nate Crnkovich.

Us Weekly can confirm that the couple are set to tie the knot in late December around Christmas. Wetterberg and Crnkovich recently took a pause from wedding planning to enjoy a date night out in Dallas on Sunday, August 25.

Wetterberg rocked a hot pink Tailored Pleat Detail Bandeau Skort Romper by PrettyLittleThing for dinner at Mesero at Legacy West, which she paired with white strappy heels. Her white manicure matched her shoes, as well as showed off her dazzling engagement ring. She completed the look with natural glam makeup and wearing her brunette locks down.

Crnkovich, for his part, complimented his fiancée’s colorful ensemble by wearing a black-and-white tie-dye button-up shirt, black trousers, white sneakers and a pair of black sunglasses.

Related: Where Are 'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' Stars Now? The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders reality show shined a light on the 2023 season — and now that the 2024 season is underway, fans want to know who is still on the team. Netflix dropped a seven-episode docuseries about the women behind DCC in June, following veteran cheerleaders and rookies trying to impress director Kelli Finglass, […]

The duo were all smiles as they walked around the Dallas shopping mall holding hands and leaning in for kisses. They ended the evening on a sweet note by grabbing a tasty treat from a local ice cream shop.

Wetterberg and Crnkovich were both featured on the Netflix docuseries America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. The show, which premiered in June, followed the lives of the 2023 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad both on and off the football field.

Wetterberg’s final DCC season and love life were two major subjects throughout the seven-episode series. Cameras even followed along as Crnkovich popped the question during a picturesque park photo shoot in September 2023.

“Kelc, I love you more than anything in the world and I wanna spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?” Crnkovich asked while down on one knee. A tearful Wetterberg nodded her head in response before stating, “Oh, that’s beautiful.”

Related: Celebrity Weddings of 2024: Stars Who Got Married This Year The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner, Lauren Alaina, Usher and more celebrities went to the chapel in 2024 and got married. Turner met Theresa Nist during the inaugural season of the Bachelor Nation spinoff, which aired in late 2023. Weeks after their televised proposal, Turner and Nist wed in a live TV ceremony on January […]

Crnkovich later surprised Wetterberg with an at-home engagement party attended by their friends and the DCC squad.

Wetterberg got teary-eyed again when she hung up her DCC uniform for the final time in the season 1 finale. “I just want to say thank you to you guys for trusting in me and believing in me, ‘cause I really think that I would have been a lot more insecure of a leader if I didn’t feel like I had your guys’ support, so thank you,” she told DCC director Kelli Finglass and choreographer Judy Trammell.

Following her time as a DCC first group leader, Wetterberg has continued to work as a nurse in addition to wedding planning. In June, she announced via Instagram that she had said yes to her wedding dress.

“Found my dream dress 🤩,” she captioned pics from her shopping trip, at which she was joined by fellow DCC alums McKenzie Sherman Hughston and Claire Wolford.