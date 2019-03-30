Standing by her side! Dean McDermott had a fiery response to anyone who slammed his wife, Tori Spelling, and her post about feeding her children muffins for snacks.

“Hey everybody I am sick and tired of everybody taking a shot at my wife, Tori Spelling. Just because she’s a celebrity they think they can say and do whatever they want,” the actor, 52, said in his Instagram video on Friday, March 29.

“She posted about a snack, it’s a snack, people. Haven’t we given our kids a snack before? Cakes, cookies, whatever — it’s a snack.” He continued, “She’s a great mom. We’re great parents. Our kids eat healthy. They eat a lot of fruits and vegetables, and occasionally they have a snack. So can we get over ourselves?”

McDermott captioned the video, “I’VE HAD ENOUGH!! This is news worthy?? Leave my wife @torispelling alone already!! It’s a post about a snack!! A Snack!! Do you not give your kids snacks?? What’s wrong with people?? #backoff #thisisnews? #stopsocialbullying #stopbullying #peopleinglasshousesshouldntthrowstones #hypocrites #imfurious”

The drama started when Spelling, 45, shared pics of her kids eating Little Bites muffins on Wednesday, March 27. She wrote, “This mom of 5 finds snack time a balancing act between pleasing my kiddos and feeling good as a parent about what I’m feeding them.”

She added, “Thank you @littlebitessnacks for being yummy and kiddo approved. … This mama bear is grateful that #lovelittlebites has no high fructose or corn syrup and is made with real ingredients like strawberries, blueberries, and bananas.”

And some social media fans were not happy with her post: “Empty calories with no nutritional value,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “This is HEALTHY for your kids?! Um no.”

The Beverly Hills 90210 alum shares Liam, 12, Stella, 10, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 2, with McDermott. The actress opened up to Us Weekly in February after her children were body-shamed and bullied on social media.

“It’s not easy,” she told Us at the time. “I have dealt with it forever, but when they say things about your kids, you’re just like… ‘What?’ Everyone is so anti-bullying these days, but it feels like lately with celebrities, that doesn’t apply. You can say whatever you want about celebrities and their kids, their family, but you can’t say it anywhere else in any other profession.”

