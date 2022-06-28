BBC Host Deborah James Dead At 40

Her announcement sparked an outpouring of support at the time, with James admitting to the BBC that same month that she was “mind blown” over the love she was receiving online.

The journalist also noted that her fundraising had reached new heights, with her BowelBabe Fund for cancer research receiving over $6 million in donations after her announcement.

“It makes me feel utterly loved,” she explained. But it makes me feel like we’re all kind of in it at the end together and we all want to make a difference and say, ‘You know what? Screw you cancer.’ You know, we can do better.”

The F**k You Cancer author added: “Over the last five years I’ve campaigned, I’ve spoken about awareness, I’ve shared my story for a reason — the laughs, the giggles, sharing that you can live with cancer, unveiling what cancer can look like. But ultimately what I really want to happen is I don’t want any other Deborahs to have to go through this. We know that when we catch cancer early, we can cure it.”

Before her passing, Prince William made a May 14 visit to James’ home to present her with a gift.

“Prince William actually came to our family house today!! I am utterly honoured that he joined us for afternoon tea and champagne, where he not only spent a generous amount of time talking to my whole family but also honoured me with my Damehood,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos from the day. “It’s quite surreal having a royal pop in at home, and yes you can imagine the cleaning antics and preparation went off the scale — but it was all irrelevant because William was so kind and he put us all at ease.”

The podcast host went on to praise William, 39, for being “passionate about improving oncology outcomes as the President of the Royal Marsden,” noting: “It was such a special day for my whole family, making memories to last a lifetime. He’s welcome back any time!”



