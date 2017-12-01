ARIES (March 21-April 19)

As a whole lot of planetary activity tickets their Ambitions Zone, your animal could become well-known locally and/or beyond. They will make their mark in some way this month (hopefully for all the right reasons!). This transit in humans is all about ambition, so if you have ambitions for your pet — putting them in a show or a casting, for example — they have supportive stars for success, though it may be an intense experience for both of you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

If you’re traveling with your Taurus pet this month, be sure to take extra care. There is a lot of intense astrological action in your pet’s 9th House, which is the part of the chart where we take journeys. There’s also great energy for learning, so if you would like to start the new year off with better behavior from your little creature, enroll them in training classes asap.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Watch your budget in terms of spending on your pet! They deserve a Christmas/holiday season present, but don’t go overboard. Really, all pets want is your attention and affection — except for cats, of course, who want to be treated like royalty!

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Hopefully, you will be able to spend your holiday season with your pet. It looks like they will love being with you, if that’s going to be possible to make happen. If you’re apart over Christmas, do make sure they have adequate care in place so that they make it through without you! Remember to ensure they have all they need before you leave. Spend more time together if you can.

LEO (July 23-August 22)

With all the action in the part of their chart that is about diet and exercise, this is the month to make sure your pet is on the road to a long and healthy life. If they don’t have proper routines, put some in place. Routines might be boring to some, but right now, Leo animals (and humans!) will really benefit from it. It’s a great time for them to get back on an even keel health-wise, so up the exercise and healthy foods.

VIRGO (August 23-September 22)

If you have a fretful Virgo pet (and so many of them are!), use this month to settle their nerves. As Saturn moves into your pet’s 5th House, you need to make sure you’re scheduling in time for having fun with them. It might not sound like a fun approach, but it will work to calm them.

LIBRA (September 23-October 22)

The idea for you now, as the master or mistress of a Libra pet, is to make sure their life at home feels rock solid. Let them know you are there for them. Try to be consistent in the way you look after them. Don’t be leaving them alone for too much of the day if you can possibly help it, as the move of Saturn into their Family Zone suggests they’re extra inclined to loneliness now.

SCORPIO (October 23-November 21)

Try not to go overboard when it comes to your pet this Christmas! A little present of food and a lot of love will do! As Saturn moves into your Scorpio pet’s Cash Zone, it’s OK to be smart when it comes to spending on them. Consider getting pet insurance for Christmas, for example! Also, make sure they feel good about themselves. It comes down to lavishing them these holidays — without blowing your budget.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22-December 21)

If your little Sadge pet hasn’t been him/herself all year, you can blame heavy-duty Saturn, who has been in their sign throughout 2017. Saturn is a great planet for being disciplined. However it’s not all that much fun, and we all know how much Sagittarians like to have fun (Sagittarian pets definitely included!). Now as Saturn finally leaves Sadge on December 20, you should notice a new lightness of being in your pet.

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 19)

This is a big month for your Capricorn creature! Capricorn’s ruling planet is Saturn and this month, Saturn moves back into the sign of Capricorn for the first time in around 30 years. So chances are it’s the first time in your pet’s life they have experienced this astrology. It’s the right time to make sure you’re giving them very consistent care so they know what to expect. That will really lighten their load.

AQUARIUS (January 20-February 18)

No matter how antisocial or badly socialized your Aquarius pet has been in the past, they should now start to get along much better with creatures of their own species and others, including you! There is now less pressure on them in terms of being sociable. It’s actually a really important time for your pet to learn about relationships – with anyone! They may prefer to be alone, but being with others will actually do them good.

PISCES (February 19-March 20)

This is the start of an interesting time for your Pisces creature. They should start to feel more supported and start to make firmer friends with other animals or even humans. You should be able to see your Piscean pet visibly relaxing now, as Saturn moves out of their 10th House, and a lot of pressure comes off. Pressure could have been, for example, too much time in day care or strict behavioral training.

Yasmin Boland also write horoscopes for humans at yastrology.com. Follow her on Twitter @yasminboland.

