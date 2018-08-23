Saying praise! Deena Cortese is glad that she didn’t venture to Las Vegas with the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast in June and witness Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and girlfriend Jen Harley’s ongoing arguments.

“I missed them, but after hearing about the Ron drama, my first trimester was tough because I was sick all the time. Yeah, I had such morning sickness throughout the entire day so I was, like, it was a blessing I didn’t go,” Cortese, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, August 22. “Because I would probably be sick, then you’d be dealing with the whole Ronnie thing. The heat, it was just gonna be, like, a lot. So I was just happy to be back with them in Jersey and I felt, like, ‘OK, I’m home in my safe spot.’”

Harley and Ortiz-Magro, 32, made headlines in June after she was arrested for dragging him with her car. After the alleged incident, Ortiz-Magro suffered from road rash and authorities said Harley also had “minor cuts, scratches and dried blood” on her.

The tumultuous twosome reunited for the 4th of July and Ortiz-Margo made light of their fight later that month when he wrote via Instagram, “#LifeCanBeALotofThingsButNevrLetItBeADrag.”

The on-again, off-again couple took fans by surprise again earlier this month when they shared social media photos vacationing together in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “Living beach life,” Harley captioned a sweet snapshot of the couple’s 4-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky, snoozing during the getaway.

As for Cortese? The reality star is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with husband Chris Buckner. “[I’m] half way there. I’m so excited,” she gushed to Us on Wednesday. “Yeah, I feel good.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 2 premieres on MTV Thursday, August 23, at 8 p.m. ET.

