Bumping along! Deena Nicole Cortese is absolutely glowing 16 weeks into her pregnancy.

The Jersey Shore star, 31, showed off her baby bump in a form-fitting blue dress. “16 weeks pregnant. Baby bump is growing.. he definitely popped in the last 2 weeks,” she wrote alongside an Instagram photo on Tuesday, July 17. “Mommy and daddy can’t wait to meet you. Our sweet baby boy.”

The background of the snapshot featured a chalkboard detailing Cortese’s pregnancy journey thus far. The reality star wrote that her baby-to-be is as big as a dill pickle and she’s craving ice cream, cinnamon raisin bagels and candy. Cortese also revealed that she’s feeling sleepy, excited and loved.

The MTV personality shared her first bump pic at 14 weeks earlier in July. She wore the same dress and dished on craving fruit and ice pops.

Cortese and her husband, Chris Buckner, announced their pregnancy on July 2. Hours later, they shared a sweet video of themselves learning the gender. “The moment we found out we were having a son. Chris’ reaction was everything!!!” Cortese raved at the time. “Uhg I love you @cbuckner I can’t wait to meet our son!”

Buckner also took to Instagram to reflect on the heartfelt moment. “Thank you everyone for all the love! We are finally starting the family we’ve always wanted and you’re the only one I want to share this blessing with,” he gushed. “Love you babe @deenanicolemtv.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is set to return in August.

