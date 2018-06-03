Demi Lovato Claps Back at Criticism Over Vulgar Prank

Demi Lovato landed in hot water after she shared an anecdote about the best practical joke she’s ever pulled. Fans are accusing the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer of trivializing sexual misconduct after she shared that she once hired a “lady of the night” to scare her bodyguard, Max.

During a Q&A session with fans on Twitter, someone asked the Grammy nominee about the funniest prank she’s ever pulled. “I hired a lady of the night in Vegas and sent her to Max’s hotel room to surprise him,” Lovato, 25, tweeted. “She walked into his room without permission and grabbed him in his ‘area’ and he freaked the f—k out hahahaha.”

People responded to the story saying that the woman grabbing Max without his consent was a form of sexual assault. “That is sexual harassment on Demi’s part and sexual assault on the other woman’s part. I am beyond disgusted by this,” one Twitter user replied.

“I swear I could tweet something about craving jelly beans and it would offend someone,” the singer then tweeted. A fan responded to that message, writing: “Imagine comparing sexual assault to jelly beans ugh demi truly lost her last two brain cells.”

For all of those coming at me rn, listen to the lyrics of Warrior and maybe you’ll have more compassion for someone who made a simple mistake. Of all people I know about sexual abuse. You don’t have to educate me. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 3, 2018

Lovato then asked fans to listen to a 2013 track from her Demi album, in which she talked about being a survivor of abuse when she was 7 years old. “For all of those coming at me rn, listen to the lyrics of Warrior and maybe you’ll have more compassion for someone who made a simple mistake,” she tweeted. “Of all people, I know about sexual abuse. You don’t have to educate me.”

She added: “So sorry if anyone was offended.”

The Disney Channel alum previously revealed that the song was inspired by an incident that took place during her childhood. “There’s a part of me I can’t get back / A little girl grew up too fast / All it took was once / I’ll never be the same,” the songstress says on the track.

A fan came to her defense tweeting, “Baby…we know you and your story,” and the “Cool For the Summer” responded: “That’s just the thing… people DON’T know my full story.” Lovato has since deleted the controversial tweet.

