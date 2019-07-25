



Demi Lovato enjoyed a mocktail while celebrating a friend’s birthday one year after her near-fatal overdose.

The singer, 26, attended a soiree at Barton G. in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 23. An eyewitness tells Us Weekly that Lovato, who “was in a good mood,” indulged in the restaurant’s frozen liquid nitrogen Diamonds Are Forever drink.

The large group was “loud and cheerful,” according to the onlooker. They dined family-style on signature dishes, including steak, striped bass, seasonal chopped salad and popcorn.

Lovato was found unconscious at her Hollywood home in July 2018 after suffering an accidental drug overdose. She stayed in the hospital for nearly two weeks before checking into a treatment center.

One year later, the Grammy nominee is still focused on recovery. “Every day is a constant struggle for Demi,” a source says in the new issues of Us Weekly. “She’s remained determined to lead a life of sobriety and live her life to its fullest potential, especially following the first anniversary of her relapse.”

Kickboxing and eating healthy are part of her new regimen. Lovato also values “surrounding herself with supportive people.” Ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama has been a constant pillar of strength during her sobriety journey.

The Disney Channel alum spoke out about her struggles in March. “Today I would’ve had 7 years sober,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “I don’t regret going out because I needed to make those mistakes but I must never forget that’s exactly what they were: mistakes.”

She continued: “Grateful that AA/NA never shuts the door on you no matter how many times you have to start your time over. I didn’t lose 6 years, I’ll always have that experience but now I just get to add to that time with a new journey and time count.”

Lovato went on to encourage others in similar situations to reach out for assistance. “If you’ve relapsed and are afraid to get help again, just know it’s possible to take that step towards recovery,” she concluded. “If you’re alive today, you can make it back. You’re worth it.”

For more on the singer’s recovery, pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!