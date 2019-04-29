It may not be summer, but they’re still cool! Exes Wilmer Valderrama and Demi Lovato proved they still have love for each other during a joint Instagram Live video chat.

The “Cool for the Summer” singer, 26, joined the 39-year-old NCIS star’s live stream on Sunday, April 28. “Anyways, you look awesome, girl!” Valderrama gushed to Lovato, to which she replied, “Thank you! So do you.”

The pair broke out into a silly rendition of the Baha Men’s 2000 hit, “Who Let the Dogs Out,” before the From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series alum told the former Disney Channel star to “holla at your boy” after he gets “done with work on Wednesday.”

Valderrama then bid farewell to Lovato with a sweet message: “See you, angel. Love you.”

The duo met in 2010 and dated on and off for six years before they announced their split. The Venezuelan-American actor supported the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer’s sobriety throughout their relationship, and he was by her side as she recovered in the hospital from a July 2018 overdose.

“Demi and Wilmer are still in constant communication. [They] speak over the phone pretty much every day and see each other often,” a source told Us Weekly in November 2018, weeks after she completed a three-month stint in rehab. “After her last relapse, she realized how short life can potentially be and it really resonated with her that she could lose everything at the snap of a finger. One of the last things that she would ever want to lose is Wilmer.”

Lovato’s mom, Dianna De La Garza, admitted to Us earlier this month that she is rooting for the former couple to give their love another shot. “If Demi came up and said they were getting back together, I would not have a problem with that at all,” De La Garza, 56, said. “But at the same time, those are her decisions … Wilmer will always have a very special place in our hearts and in the family and that will never change, for any of us.”

