



New woman. Demi Lovato revealed in an Instagram post on Tuesday, October 1, that she got baptized in the Jordan River on a spiritual trip to Israel.

“I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors,” the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, 27, captioned a photo of her in the Jordan River, which holds significance in both Christianity and Judaism.

She continued, “When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes. There is something absolutely magical about Israel. I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God…something I’ve been missing for a few years now.”

The former Disney Channel star went on to explain how the excursion changed the way she viewed herself and God.

“Spirituality is so important to me…to be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life,” she shared. “This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul. I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel 💗.”

Along with the photo of her in the Jordan River, the “Give Your Heart a Break” songstress also posted pictures of her at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center and the Shalva National Center in Israel.

After her visit to the Yad Vashem, Lovato reflected on the many lives that were lost during World War II.

“My heart was absolutely broken in Yad Vashem. This was such a beautiful tribute and a reminder that we can never forget,” she captioned a black-and-white photo from the memorial.

The “Cool for the Summer” hitmaker also posted a photo with a child at the Shalva National Center, with whom she felt a special bond.

“While I was over there I fell in love with this little beauty at the Shalva National Center. What an amazing center for children with special needs 💗,” she captioned a picture of her holding the little girl in her arms.

Lovato’s baptizm comes after a tumultuous few years for the musician. In July 2018, the Texas native was hospitalized after an accidental overdose. The news came one month after the Sonny With a Chance alum revealed that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety.

“Every day is a constant struggle for Demi,” a source told Us Weekly in July. “But she’s remained determined to lead a life of sobriety and live her life to its fullest potential, especially following the first anniversary of her relapse.”

In June, the “Heart Attack” singer revealed on her Instagram Story that she’s working on new music and teased that her seventh album will tell her “side” of what happened during the overdose.

“You know what’s great about making an album? You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it…” she wrote.

