Demi Lovato is never one to hold back. The singer is referring to her former life coach, Mike Bayer, in her recent cryptic tweet, a source close to the situation exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Good luck on your blog,” the 25-year-old tweeted in the early hours of Friday, July 6.

The source tells Us that Lovato and Bayer, who worked together at CAST Recovery Centers in West Hollywood, had “once been very, very close” and used to talk “up to four or five times a day when they weren’t together working.”

“They are no longer in any communication, and haven’t been for over four months. Yes, Demi relapsed, but she doesn’t have any plans to include Mike in her sobriety,” the source continues. “Demi was really beating herself up for relapsing, but is working the AA program again, and actively working the steps, something she hadn’t been doing while in sobriety with Mike.”

Lovato revealed that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety last month when she released her new song, “Sober.”

“To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore,” she sings in the new ballad, released on June 21.

Four days later, Radar Online reported that Lovato was no longer working with Bayer or Cast Centers. Another source told Us on June 27 that Lovato is “taking care of herself” again her relapse, adding that the actress is “going to meetings” and “going to the gym.”

With reporting by Jennifer Heger

